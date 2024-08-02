Hancock Whitney Corp Has $909,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 478.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

NFG stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.