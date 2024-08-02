Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.60. 436,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,645. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

