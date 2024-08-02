Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $296,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.