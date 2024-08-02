Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Atkore Stock Down 6.3 %

Atkore stock traded down $8.16 on Friday, hitting $120.88. 177,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,586. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.31 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

