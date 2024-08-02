Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,003 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. 13,172,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,906,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

