Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,109 shares of company stock worth $3,959,828 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Down 3.8 %

StoneX Group stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. 47,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,021. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

