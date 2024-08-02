Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $576,400.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,812,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $923,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 163,882 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,257,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.