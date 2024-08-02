Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

