Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 7,453,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

