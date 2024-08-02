Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Holley Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,433. The stock has a market cap of $429.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

