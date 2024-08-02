Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $396.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $406.00 to $396.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.40.

Home Depot stock traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,903. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

