Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Sell Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their sell rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,736. The company has a market cap of $407.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

