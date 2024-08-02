Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 195,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $407.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 47,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

