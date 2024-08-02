Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 579,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,983. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.