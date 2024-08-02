iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.10. 1,167,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $182.53.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

