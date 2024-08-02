iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,343 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

