iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Position Reduced by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 247,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,126. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.