Innova Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 182,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 303,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $4,459,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

