Insider Buying: Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 8,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,550. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.23.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.68%.
Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
