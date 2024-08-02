Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $220,710.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $220,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,051,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,786.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

