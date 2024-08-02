Insider Selling: Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) SVP Sells 7,750 Shares of Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCPC traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

