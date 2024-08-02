Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $430,272.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

MC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

