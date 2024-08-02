Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 945 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $18,947.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,855.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Slonin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84.

PCRX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 942,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,464. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

