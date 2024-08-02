Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells 17,363 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RJF traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,807. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $62,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

