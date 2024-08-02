Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Lowered to $225.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $16.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 452,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,230.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

