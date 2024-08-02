Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $295.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.2 %

IBP stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.60. The company had a trading volume of 150,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average of $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,248,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.