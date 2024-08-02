Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 27.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% during trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 129,869,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 48,876,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

