Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 438634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after buying an additional 1,581,784 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,635 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

