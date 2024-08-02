Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 438634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
