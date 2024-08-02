Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.38

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 12254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.