Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.38

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 12254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

