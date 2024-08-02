Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.36

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $116.36, with a volume of 665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

