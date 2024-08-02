io.net (IO) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, io.net has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $199.96 million and approximately $84.44 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.20342341 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $86,747,452.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

