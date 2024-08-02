iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 30,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 19,822 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

