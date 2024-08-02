iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 21,159,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.