iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,725,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,794,688 shares.The stock last traded at $206.65 and had previously closed at $218.42.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,658,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

