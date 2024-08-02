iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,725,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,794,688 shares.The stock last traded at $206.65 and had previously closed at $218.42.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
