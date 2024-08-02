iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.65

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 616739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

