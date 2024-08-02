iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 315,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

