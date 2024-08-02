iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stake Boosted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,128,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

IYT stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 923,128 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.