Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

