James S. Cox Sells 14,850 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $326,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,716.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,473. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -294.75, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 183,899 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

