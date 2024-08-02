Jeff Fagnan Purchases 9,485 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $250,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:KVYO traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $23.74. 264,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,756. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,833,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

