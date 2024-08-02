JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 1,123,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

