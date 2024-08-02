John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.79%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $92.65. 59,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

