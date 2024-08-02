Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $20.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,638,670.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,749 shares of company stock worth $251,383 over the last 90 days. 25.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

