Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KTCC
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.