Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 40,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

