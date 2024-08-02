KeyCorp Increases ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $251.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $238.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.29. 1,173,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,151. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

