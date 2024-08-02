Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$38.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.24. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$30.08 and a 52 week high of C$39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.