Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KIM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $200,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

