Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KXS

Kinaxis Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE:KXS traded down C$5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.13. 61,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 208.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.62. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32. In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287 shares in the company, valued at C$43,120.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.