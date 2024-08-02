Kinross Gold Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Kinross Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 25.9% annually over the last three years. Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 9,809,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

