Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:K remained flat at C$12.71 during midday trading on Friday. 962,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,536. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

